Keep your receipts incase of returns!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that the rush of Black Friday is over and done with, you might think that the shopping craze is over, but if you are not satisfied with the items you purchased, you still have some time to get your money back.

Typically, the days after Black Friday and Christmas are the busiest days for returns.

Since many people often buy the items as gifts for the holidays, stores often extend their return window for a longer period of time so that consumers and those receiving the gifts can get their money back or make an exchange.

Some stores like Best Buy even allow you to exchange online purchases in-store.

A spokesperson for Best Buy says customers have until Mid-January to get their money back.

Matthew Smith says, “This holiday season as like previous holiday seasons, we have an extended window for returns so any purchases made Oct. 13 2020 through Jan. 2 of 2021 will have an extended return period for Jan. 16 of 2021.”

Typically the average timespan for returns at major retail stores is about 90 days.

Some helpful tips to keep in mind is to always keep your receipt even after Christmas and to always read the fine print.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.