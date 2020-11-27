Local hospitalization rate continues to rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hospital beds continue to fill up here in the gateway city, causing a huge concern among health officials.

On Friday morning, our local health authority Doctor Victor Trevino spoke on the KGNS Digital Desk.

He said Laredo Medical Center’s intensive care unit is at 100% capacity.

A total of 21 patients are on a ventilator and additional room was made on the third floor.

In regards to Doctors Hospital, Doctor Trevino says their ICU unit is at 90% capacity and there is seven patients on a ventilator.

“Now Specialty Hospital is operating about an 80% and they are still having difficulty in expansion. Laredo Nursing and Rehab is at capacity and several positive patients are being transferred out of town because they can’t take anymore patients.”

As far as STAT North, it is still being used as a COVID facility with four beds.

