Man is denied entry into Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thursday morning, traffic along bridge two going into Mexico was typical.

Although it wasn’t bumper to bumper, it wasn’t what we would normally expect for Thanksgiving.

One man who attempted to cross was unsuccessful.

As we reported in June, drivers can only travel into Nuevo Laredo on days that coincide with the last numbers on their license plate.

For example, license plates ending in four and five can only travel into Nuevo Laredo on Wednesdays, and those ending in six and seven can travel into Nuevo Laredo on Thursdays.

Although these restrictions were lifted a few weeks later, recently they have been implemented once again due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Pedro Torres Alvarado, who lives in Laredo, crosses every third day for his job.

On Thanksgiving he was going to visit family for the holiday, but officials turned him away.

“He says people are very bothered since they are sending back 99% of people that are trying to go to Nuevo Laredo. According to Alvarado, there’s cars that can cross but since they already are in a strict mood, they’re still sending them back.”

Torres Alvarado says he will cross by foot instead.

