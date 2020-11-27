Over 200 undocumented immigrants apprehended during two smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Cotulla foiled two human smuggling attempts in less than an hour.

A total of 201 undocumented immigrants were discovered in the trailer compartments of two commercial vehicles.

The people were packed inside the trailers and were not wearing PPE putting them at risk of contracting COVID-19.

In the group, agents determined that an unaccompanied juvenile was found with two men who were identified as having previous arrests and convictions for indecency with a child and criminal sexual contact.

.All of the individuals were taken into custody.

