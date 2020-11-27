Running group takes part in annual Guajolote Run virtually

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We are living in a virtual world from school to work and the world of competitive sports is changing as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

The annual Guajolote Run is no different but for the boys of the RXC Running team, they decided to make the best out of the new change.

Rolando Cazares says, “We wanna try to get as many scouts as we can and make it for scholarships and the big Olympics and it makes you more hungry, I guess you could say.”

Michael, Rolando, and Dillan are part of a brotherhood who were born to run.

Although they come from different schools, for the past few years they have made it a tradition to compete during the annual Turkey Run together.

This year is different though, due to the pandemic they didn’t know if that would happen so the guys decided to make it a little more special

They all met up bright and early to run the fastest 5k they could.

After they ran, the boy’s parents’ put together a small award ceremony for them to make it even more special.

The race was recorded and featured on the Gaujolote Race Page.

Even though they weren’t part of a typical 5K race this year they are still thankful for what they do have.

About 100 people signed up for the virtual 5K race this year when normally about 300 people participate in person.

