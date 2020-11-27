The holiday hustle doesn’t stop on Thanksgiving!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While many commercial stores are closed and the Outlet Shoppes are a ghost town on Thanksgiving, construction workers and local entrepreneurs get no days off.

They say they’re thankful to have the opportunity to make money even if it’s on Thanksgiving.

“It’s good because we’re going to make the whole (work) week. We just come on half days,” said Oscar Salas, a construction worker. “It’s good.”

More than a dozen construction workers spent part of their Thanksgiving on wooden planks listening to music.

The other half of their day will be spent with family.

“Everything is OK, and we feel grateful because we don’t stop for COVID. We got work and money for my family” Salas said about one thing he’s thankful for.

He’s also thankful for the snacks one local food truck owner provides.

Guillermo Lozano has run his food truck for 15 years, holidays or not.

“Originally I thought I was going to rest today because it’s a very special day for everyone and more during these times of the pandemic ... but here we are serving people and taking care of everyone that had to work,” Guillermo said. “And we bring what they need, like drinks and chips, things like those, so they can have a good day and the day doesn’t feel too long.”

And then you have Nicholas Hill, who has been truck driving for 15 years. While his wife, who is a nurse, is at home on Thanksgiving, he’s traveling across the country. But he says he’s thankful regardless and will take advantage of the meals truck stops offer.

“It’s sad most families won’t be able to spend it together this year, but the ones that can at least they have something to celebrate being together,” Hill said.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.