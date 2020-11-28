Fifth grader gives back with a Texas sized heart

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 5th grader with a big heart spreads kindness this Thanksgiving, providing 100,000 meals to people in need.

Ten year old Orion Jean and his family are working with the mission Arlington in Texas to make the world a better place.

Their goal was to provide Thanksgiving meals to their community.

Jean says a school contest inspired him to give back, from there he started his own project called “Race to Kindness” and aims to deliver on his mission to provide 100,000 meals to those in need.

”All of the people who don’t have jobs or don’t have access to things like food, clothes, all of these essential things that we sometimes take for granted on Thanksgiving day.... Which is really sad because one of the memorable things is the Thanksgiving meal, so knowing I can help in just the smallest way makes me want to.”

Many say Orion’s kindness is so inspiring, especially in times when the world could use a little more of it.

We saw many organizations doing the best they could offer services here at home.

The Bethany House and H-E-B were just two of the establishments that offered meals to those in need here in Laredo.

