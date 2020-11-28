Local shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Black Friday is different this year, but small businesses are still pushing forward.

KGNS visited a few of those businesses on Friday asking the owners what changes they’ve made during the pandemic and the deals they’re having for Small Business Saturday.

The retail industry has been one of the hardest hit since COVID-19, but the family that owns dollz Boutique on east Del Mar Boulevard says they have adapted as best as they can.

“We are taking all the precautions we can. We do have capacity limits in place,” said co-owner Stephanie Hernandez. “We’re trying to keep everything safe and sanitized, but we really want to encourage you guys to drop by.”

Hernandez, her sisters and her mom opened Dollz Boutique in 2011. Coming up on 10 years, they celebrated Black Friday by starting their 40% off sale days prior.

They also offer curbside pickup and accept orders over the phone.

“We are doing a lot of online sales,” Hernandez said. “A lot of things have gone virtual as well so it can be convenient for everybody.”

The next stop was C&E Laser Design where holiday ornaments are handmade.

Chris and Erika Birch started C&E Laser Design from their home in September.

Running a business is hard enough, but add a full-time teaching job, three kids and a pandemic to the mix, the Birch’s have their hands full.

“We kind of thought ‘Are we crazy, and are we doing the right thing?’” Chris Birch said. “It was something that we thought, ‘You know what? We have extra time right now. We can do it and just see what happens.’”

The couple has already begun working on holiday orders.

They offer family and pet ornaments that run for $12 and smaller ornaments for $10 as well as graduation and baby welcome gifts.

“The coolest part is making something that somebody is going to cherish for years,” Birch said. “Getting messages from customers saying they love the product that I made it just makes us feel good.”

Those are just a few of the businesses you can shop at for Small Business Saturday, whether online or in person.

You can shop dollz Boutique online here, and C&E Design on their Facebook page here.

