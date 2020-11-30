Advertisement

Agents arrest convicted child molester in south Laredo

Records revealed that one of the Mexican Nationals was convicted of sexual assault of a child under 13
36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas
36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who was convicted of sex crimes against children in Chicago is caught by local agents.

The incident happened on Nov. 27 when agents apprehended a group of eight undocumented individuals near the Riverhill subdivision who were in the U.S. illegally.

One of the individuals was a Mexican National who was identified as 36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas.

Record checks revealed that Melgoza-Barajas had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13 back in 2004 in Chicago, Il.

He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Records also revealed that he had been previously deported from the U.S.

Melgoza-Barajas is being criminally charged for his immigration violations and will be remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino
Federal agent accused of reporting false home invasion
Laredo Police
Police investigating Saturday shooting that happened on Sanders Avenue
Police searching for man accused of robbery
Police searching for man tied to robbery
Remember when in Laredo
Local Facebook group taking Laredoans back in time

Latest News

City COVID testing kiosks
COVID testing kiosks to continue through December
Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Missing elderly man reunites with family
City Manager Robert Eads
City manager tests positive for COVID-19
Early voting for runoff election continues
Early voting continues for runoff elections
UISD superintendent to retire 2021
UISD superintendent announces plans to retire