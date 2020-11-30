Agents arrest convicted child molester in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man who was convicted of sex crimes against children in Chicago is caught by local agents.

The incident happened on Nov. 27 when agents apprehended a group of eight undocumented individuals near the Riverhill subdivision who were in the U.S. illegally.

One of the individuals was a Mexican National who was identified as 36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas.

Record checks revealed that Melgoza-Barajas had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13 back in 2004 in Chicago, Il.

He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Records also revealed that he had been previously deported from the U.S.

Melgoza-Barajas is being criminally charged for his immigration violations and will be remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

