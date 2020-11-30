Border Patrol agents arrested Paisas Gang member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man with an extensive criminal history is arrested by Border Patrol in west Laredo over the weekend.

Agents apprehended a group of five people near Mines Road; one of which was a Mexican National identified as 46-year-old Benito Villa-Ramirez. Records revealed he was a member of the Paisas Gang.

The incident happened on Nov. 27 a little after midnight when agents apprehended a group of five people near Mines Road who were in the country illegally.

One of the individuals was a Mexican National identified as 46-year-old Benito Villa-Ramirez.

Records revealed that he belonged to the Paisas Gang and had a previous record for drug possession charges.

Villa-Ramirez was arrested and charged for his immigration violations and will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

