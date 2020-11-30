County offering free COVID-19 testing at Fair and Expo Pavilion

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County is continuing to offer free coronavirus testing to the community.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, county officials are urging residents to get tested for COVID-19.

The county will offer free testing, no prescription, appointment, or ID is required.

The testing will be held at the Webb County Fair and Expo Pavilion and start on Nov. 30 and end on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4954.

