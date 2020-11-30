Advertisement

Crews to pick up bulky trash in District Four

District Four residents will be able to get rid of old furniture, swing sets and other bulky items
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:22 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who live in District Four will have a chance to get rid of old and unwanted furniture during a bulky trash pick-up event.

This Wednesday, Dec. 2, the city and Mayor Pro Tempore, Alberto Torres will be hosting a free brush and bulky trash collection for residents living in the area.

Community members will be able to dispose of items such as furniture, lawn chairs, mattresses, and old swing sets.

All items must be set outside in front of the curb by at least 7 a.m.

If you have any questions about what items you can dispose, you can call 956-796-1098.

