Federal agent accused of reporting false home invasion

Off-duty Border Patrol 53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino called police saying that three men allegedly walked into his home, woke him up with guns and demanded money
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A federal agent is arrested for allegedly reporting a fake home invasion.

Last October Laredo Police received a call regarding a home invasion at the 100 block of Emerald Lake.

Officers arrived and met with 53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino who allegedly claimed three masked men entered his home.

According to reports Trevino allegedly says the men woke him up with guns and demanding money.

He also told officers he was an off duty federal agent with the U.S. Border Patrol.

After a thorough investigation, authorities reviewed security footage and determined that no one entered the home.

Once a warrant was issued for false report charges, Trevino turned himself in last Wednesday and is now at the Webb County Jail.

