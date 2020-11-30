Advertisement

Let the storm rage on

Fall-like temperatures finally setting in
Last day of November
Last day of November
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of waiting, it looks like we are finally starting to see those autumn conditions.

Although we won’t see any actual storms of any kind, we are going to get down to the 30s this week.

On Monday, we are going to start out in the 40s and see a high of about 61 degrees.

Now as we head into the late evening hours, we’ll drop to about 36 degrees.

It looks like we’ll be starting the month of December in the 30s.

If you are not a fan of the cold, we won’t be there for too long, we’ll start our Tuesday in the 30s but see a high of about 66 degrees.

So throughout the week, we’ll continue this pattern of cool and warm during the day and cold and chilly overnight.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a high of 67 degrees and lows in the 40s.

On Thursday, we’ll see a high of 58 degrees and lows in the 30s making it the coldest day of the season so far. After that, we’ll bounce back to the mid-60s.

Overall, it looks like we can’t put the 90 and 80-degree temperatures behind us and look forward to some winter weather.

