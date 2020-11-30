Local Facebook group taking Laredoans back in time

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Once in a while we’ll say “Remember when in Laredo” and we’ll drift off in memory of our city’s rich history.

Now a Facebook page called Remember when in Laredo has transported thousands back in time once again.

Over 22 thousand people are remembering Laredo.

If you are from the Gateway City and you have a Facebook page, chances are you’ve come across this page or are part of the group.

Jose Esqueda is a local resident who wanted to share his memories with fellow Laredoans.

Esqueda says, “I had seen other pages about historical either places or locations. Things that people did way back when, so I said “Why not make a page about Laredo?”

And as most of us do, it began with sharing his childhood memories.

Esqueda says, “It started with things we used to do back in school, back in elementary. Then people started sharing stuff. So it kind of works by itself.”

From the early look of historic buildings to hang out spots that are now long gone; Jose says many are sharing important moments that shaped Laredo even before some of us were even born.

Esqueda says, “Like the flooding back in 54, that’s interesting to go back and see what people went through.”

With the pandemic, many are remembering the good old days; shining a bit of hope into these difficult times.

Esqueda says, “I did start posting about COVID. Asking people to take care of themselves and I think people started joining because of that but most of them is because they wanted to remember things of way back when.”

But before anything goes up on the page, Jose has a final say.

Overall he says a page that was meant to bring back wonderful memories is reuniting friends and bringing smiles just with one click.

Esqueda says “I spread it around-- I don’t want to make people bored, like if they post the same things again. I like to spread the love.”

So if you have some pictures you’re willing to share, you can head over and request to be part of the group.

Share a bit of your history and take others down memory lane.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.