Nursing home patients transferred to other facilities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Coronavirus patients are being transferred out to other facilities to get some much-needed care.

As hospitalization rates continue to increase at both local hospitals, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said that over 25 patients at nursing homes have already been transferred out.

They are either at Laredo nursing and rehab or taken to out of town to their sister facilities.

Doctor Trevino says he’s worried that we could see another surge at nursing homes.

Trevino says, “This is a situation where we don’t want to be at, where we don’t have capacity at a COVID nursing home. We’re seeing that right now, personnel is essential to keep the capacity open.”

Because there is an existing public health order to transfer COVID-19 residents, there is not a need to quarantine the facilities anymore unless they can’t handle the outbreak.

Before they used to hold them in a separate part of the facility which caused more infections.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.