Police investigating Saturday shooting that happened on Sanders Avenue

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot several times by people allegedly known to him.
Laredo Police
Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shooting in central Laredo that left a young man in critical condition.

The incident happened on Saturday at the 2500 block of Sanders Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot several times by people allegedly known to him.

He was listed in critical condition at the Laredo Medical Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

