Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are turning to the community’s help in identifying an individual believed to be tied to a robbery.

A man was captured on video wearing a grey and black hoodie and a grey shirt.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

