Police searching for man believed to be tied to robbery

A man was captured on video wearing a grey and black hoodie and a grey shirt
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are turning to the community’s help in identifying an individual believed to be tied to a robbery.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

