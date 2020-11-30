Police searching for man tied to robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are turning to the community’s help in identifying an individual believed to be tied to a robbery.

Laredo Police released still shots from surveillance video showing a man wearing a blue hoodie and carrying what appears to be an animal.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

