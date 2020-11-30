Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A Laredo family is mourning the loss of a toddler that was killed in an accident in San Antonio.

According to KSAT, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Aracelly Avalos Ramirez, 37, died of injuries she sustained during the crash in the 3700 block of East Southcross.

San Antonio Police said Ramirez was driving an SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes of Southcross when she crashed into a gray sedan.

Authorities say three-year-old Rogelio Morales Jr. was killed in a head-on collision.

Rogelio’s aunt was driving at the time when the SUV crashed into them.

Witnesses say the driver of the SUV was heading in the wrong direction prior to the crash.

A family member of Rogelio spoke to KGNS and said they need the community’s help to gather funds to bring Baby Rogelio home.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the funeral expenses.

The family had recently moved from Laredo to San Antonio when the tragedy occurred.

