UISD superintendent announces plans to retire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After several years as the head of UISD, a superintendent has announced his retirement.

As of June 2021, Roberto Santos will be leaving the position.

Santos has been with the district for almost 40 years.

He says he’s looking forward to spend time with his family and seeing the district grow from 5,000 students to over 40,000 now.

He says the pandemic has been a challenge that they know they will overcome.

“We’ve never been through this and hopefully we’ll never go through this again. We’re hoping that by March or April vaccines will be available for everybody. I think it’s the leadership at the campuses that really have us gotten through this and it’s a team effort.”

The Board of Trustees will be the ones to vote on who will be the head of the district.

