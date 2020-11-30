Advertisement

Young pageant queen gives back to community

Rather than spending her birthday at an arcade, Liliana Garcia decided to collect necessities for those in need
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A ten-year-old girl is proving that you don’t have to be an adult to help out your community.

This holiday season, Liliana Garcia is collecting donations for the Bethany House Shelter for her 11th birthday.

Rather than celebrating her birthday at Peter Piper Pizza like normal, Miss Junior Southwest 2019 is putting others before herself.

Garcia says, “Me and my mom were looking at the news, and we saw that Bethany House was low on supplies. I thought I would make everyone’s Christmas a little bit brighter.”

Normally Garcia and her pageant group collect donations together but their plans were canceled due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the almost 11-year-old from paying it forward.

Garcia says, “I remember one little girl saying thank you to me, and my heart broke because I guess that really helped them. And I guess that little toy was so important because they actually had something to play with.”

They are asking for small blankets, toiletries like shampoo and deodorant, toys, and non-perishable food items.

Garcia says, “Treat others the way you want to be treated, so I think when you give out kindness, if something were to happen to you I would want someone to help me out.”

If you would like to donate you can call Veronica Garcia at 206-3233.

Liliana and her mom are accepting donations through Dec. 2 and they will deliver them on Dec. 3.

