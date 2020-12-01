Advertisement

Agents arrest sex offender near south Laredo park

Record checks revealed that Ibarra-Balderas had been convicted in 2007 for sexual assault of a minor
37-year-old Hector Ibarra-Balderas
37-year-old Hector Ibarra-Balderas
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man convicted of sexual assault of a minor is arrested near a south Laredo park.

The incident happened on Dec. 1st when agents apprehended a group of undocumented individuals near Slaughter Park.

One of the individuals was identified as 37-year-old Hector Ibarra-Balderas who was from Mexico.

Record checks revealed that Ibarra-Balderas had been convicted in 2007 for fourth-degree sexual offenses and second-degree sexual assault of a minor in Prince George County, Maryland.

Ibarra-Balderas is being held by the Border Patrol pending prosecution of his immigration violations. He will be taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

