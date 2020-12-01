Celebrate World AIDS Day by getting educated on the virus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Coronavirus is not the only global health crisis.

December first is known as World AIDS Day, a time to raise awareness on the progress and problems surrounding HIV.

According to the World Health Organization, the news is mixed.

New HIV infections have declined by 23-percent since 2010 and AIDS-related deaths have dropped by 39-percent.

But there were still 38-million people living with HIV in 2019 and one in five of those were not aware of their infection.

Officials say progress in scaling up HIV services was already slowing before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say this will make it difficult to achieve the end of AIDS by 2030.

A record 26-million people are on anti-retroviral treatment, but the increase has slowed leaving 12-million people with HIV without treatment.

World AIDS Day is also meant to encourage people to get tested at any local health clinic that offers HIV testing.

