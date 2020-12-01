Advertisement

Celebrate World AIDS Day by getting educated on the virus

Officials say progress in scaling up HIV services was already slowing before the COVID-19 pandemic
GIM
GIM(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Coronavirus is not the only global health crisis.

December first is known as World AIDS Day, a time to raise awareness on the progress and problems surrounding HIV.

According to the World Health Organization, the news is mixed.

New HIV infections have declined by 23-percent since 2010 and AIDS-related deaths have dropped by 39-percent.

But there were still 38-million people living with HIV in 2019 and one in five of those were not aware of their infection.

Officials say progress in scaling up HIV services was already slowing before the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say this will make it difficult to achieve the end of AIDS by 2030.

A record 26-million people are on anti-retroviral treatment, but the increase has slowed leaving 12-million people with HIV without treatment.

World AIDS Day is also meant to encourage people to get tested at any local health clinic that offers HIV testing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino
Federal agent accused of reporting false home invasion
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas
Agents arrest convicted child molester in south Laredo
Remember when in Laredo
Local Facebook group taking Laredoans back in time

Latest News

Texas A&M International University
TAMIU to offer all final exams online
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test