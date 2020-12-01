Advertisement

City continuing to offer rental/mortgage assistance

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is continuing to help community members when it comes to their quarantine expenses.

The Community Development Department is taking applications for its COVID-19 Quarantine Motel Voucher Program as well as its Rental Assistance and Mortgage Assistance Program.

Some of the requirements include completing the application, a Texas ID, social security card, birth certificate, tax returns, and pay stubs.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no in-person applications will be accepted; instead, all applications must be completed and emailed to ccadmin@ci.laredo.tx.us.

Those interested in applying can fill out the application found here.

The city will contact the applicant after an application is received to provide more information.

For more information, you can call (956) 523-0225.

