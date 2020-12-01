Advertisement

City manager tests positive for COVID-19

At Monday’s media briefing, Robert Eads wanted to address his diagnosis to the public.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s city manager announces he has COVID-19.

Eads said his family also contracted the virus and is under quarantine.

He goes on the say if need be, Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello could be the acting city manager.

But as of now, Eads will continue to work from home.

“I know exactly what I did. It’s probably coming from your usual suspects. Your grocery stores, your convenience stores, and we know the places we were at. It’s just as concerning it as everyone else to know that you could be doing everything spot on but COVID can catch up to you. You just have to make the best of it.”

Eads says he appreciates everyone’s well wishes.

At the briefing, County Judge Tano Tijerina also spoke about cases of COVID in their departments.

He says less than two percent of county employees have had COVID-19.

