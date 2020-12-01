COVID testing kiosks to continue through December

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the rise in positive cases, the city says they will be keeping their testing kiosks up and running, at least through the month of December.

It was originally reported that they would be operating up until the end of November.

Additionally, four more sites are set to be added during the week of the 13th.

KGNS went down to the testing site set up over by the Gateway to the Americas Bridge with one of the people working there telling us they can test as many as 480 people there per day.

We’re told it’s expected to continue at that pace, especially over the holidays.

”Well, it’s been picking up every day,” said Manuel Martinez. “There is, you do see a spike when there’s gatherings like that, so that’s one thing they should be aware of. It’s still not safe to be gathering in places.”

Until further notice, locations remain the same this week a the McKendrik, Ochoa, Salinas Branch Library, Independence Hills Park, Father McNaboe Park, and downtown at the 1100 block of Zaragoza Street.

Testing begins at 9 a.m. and continues through to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can call 795-4954.

