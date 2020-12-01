Early voting continues for runoff elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With three days into early voting for the December run-off election, some people are doing whatever they can to get to the polls.

On Monday, staff from the Sheriff’s Department lined up at the Billy Hall Administration Building to cast their vote.

Sheriff officials say they encourage people to vote and went as far as to give staff time to go.

In the first two days of early voting, just over a thousand people have cast their votes.

There are three city council races that will be decided in the run-off as well as Laredo College races.

Early voting continues until Tuesday, December 8th.

