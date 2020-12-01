Advertisement

Family of deceased toddler speaks out

A local family is wanting to bring back the body of a loved one before the holidays.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local family is wanting to bring back the body of a loved one before the holidays.

On Monday, KGNS told you about the accident that led to the death of 3-year-old Rogelio Morales in a car crash.

Although baby Rogelio was wearing a seat belt, the family is encouraging parents to have their toddlers strapped in a booster chair.

The family says they are coping with the loss.

“When he comes into a room, instantly feel his joy and I think now being in the room with his parents, you feel that missing,” said Daisy Rodriguez, a family member. “It’s very difficult to be around them because you don’t feel the same pain that they feel but you do feel his presence missing.”

If you would like to help the family with the funeral expenses for Rogelio, you can click here.

