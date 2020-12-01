Federal agents seize over six million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over six million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry during two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Monday, Nov. 23, when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a stake bed truck to secondary inspection. The truck was hauling a shipment of evaporator machines from Mexico during the time. Using a non-intrusive search, officers found 226 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $4,523,839.

The second incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 25 when officers referred a tractor hauling a flatbed to secondary inspection. The driver was hauling a shipment of marmol during the time. When agents searched the vehicle they found 119 packages of cocaine. The cocaine weighed 256 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,978,800.

Agents seized the drugs and both cases were turned over to Homeland Security.

