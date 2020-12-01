Advertisement

Federal agents seize over six million dollars of meth

CBP officers confiscated nearly 500 pounds of meth during two separate incidents last week
Federal agents seize over six million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over six million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over six million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo port of entry during two separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Monday, Nov. 23, when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a stake bed truck to secondary inspection. The truck was hauling a shipment of evaporator machines from Mexico during the time. Using a non-intrusive search, officers found 226 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $4,523,839.

The second incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 25 when officers referred a tractor hauling a flatbed to secondary inspection. The driver was hauling a shipment of marmol during the time. When agents searched the vehicle they found 119 packages of cocaine. The cocaine weighed 256 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,978,800.

Agents seized the drugs and both cases were turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino
Federal agent accused of reporting false home invasion
36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas
Agents arrest convicted child molester in south Laredo
Laredo Police
Police investigating Saturday shooting that happened on Sanders Avenue
Remember when in Laredo
Local Facebook group taking Laredoans back in time

Latest News

Laredo Police reminds community about Free Adoption Tuesdays
Take home a loving pet for the holidays!
Starting December in the 30s
Into the unknown!
Patricia Garza and her mother Quela
Woman’s local jewelry business inspired by late mother
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop