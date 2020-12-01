Health clinic offering free flu shots

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A local health clinic is offering free flu shots for the community.

Laredo Care Clinic South will offer a five-day curbside service for those wanting to get the flu shot.

Residents 13-years-old and older can get a shot beginning Monday through Friday.

However, it’s by appointment only and only while supplies last.

The clinic is open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm and is located at 4415 Highway 83.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the flu shot.

For more information call the number on your screen.

