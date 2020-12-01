Historical hurricane season comes to an end

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -November 30th, marks the official end of hurricane season and for the tens of millions of Americans who found themselves in the paths of this year’s tropical storm, it couldn’t come soon enough.

This year’s hurricane season seemed relentless, starting earlier, hitting with more frequency, and breaking record after record.

First, came Arthur followed by Bertha, then storm, after storm, after storm.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now in the history books as the most active season on record.

NOAA’s lead season hurricane forecaster, Gerry Bell says, “What really stood out was just the sheer number of storms and landfalling storms. The 30 named storms is a record”>

Of the 30 named storms, six were major hurricanes category three or higher and 12 storms made landfall in the U.S. five of those striking Louisiana.

Bell, cites the cause as two key climate patterns, La Nina in the pacific and the Atlantic multidecadal oscillation, which produces warmer ocean temperatures, weaker wind sheers, and favorable winds coming off of Africa.

This year we saw storms forming earlier and tracking further inland, impacting more people roughly 80 million in the U.S. were impacted by hurricanes this year.

And the U.S. isn’t alone, the final two hurricanes to make landfall this year also proved to be among the most powerful, Eta and Iota slammed Nicaragua, both as a category four storms and just thirteen days apart.

Yet even as the calendar marks the end to the nightmare hurricane season, 2020 isn’t over just yet and as for 2021, it’s still too early to tell what to expect, but it’s never too early to prepare.

Forecasters say it’s fairly rare to see a December storm, but given the extremely active season that we’ve had, they don’t rule anything out.

