Into the unknown!

Starting December off in the 30s
Starting December in the 30s
Starting December in the 30s(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Things are going to feel a little frozen on Tuesday morning as we dip down into the upper 30s.

If the cold does bother you; fortunately, we won’t stay there for too long.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 67 degrees and 69 on Wednesday.

We are going to continue this pattern of cold nights and cool and sunny days.

On Thursday, we’ll see a high of 59 degrees and lows in the 30s.

Then on Friday, we’ll be in the 50s again. and we’ll hit a high of 62 on Saturday.

As we head into next week, we could possibly see a 20 percent chance of rain, the same type of rainy conditions we saw last week.

Although temperatures may not seem that cold, it’s important to always bundle up and wear a scarf to avoid from getting sick.

