Missing elderly man reunites with family

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who was reported missing is back home with his family after Border Patrol agents identified him at a checkpoint on I-35.

The good news comes after agents matched a report from Houston of an elderly man in possible need of medical attention.

At the checkpoint, agents say that the driver appeared lost and confused.

Agents helped the man and contacted the Webb County Sheriff’s Office who verified his identity and contacted the man’s family.

The man is now safely reunited with his family after they drove to Laredo from Houston to pick him up.

