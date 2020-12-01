Advertisement

Protect your decorations from theft this holiday season!

Police say it’s a good idea to write your name on your property incase they recover it
File photo: Christmas decorations
File photo: Christmas decorations(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year; however, holiday grinches might be looking to steal your decorations.

The Laredo Police Department says it has seen an increase in inflatable thefts and is educating residents about how to protect your property.

Authorities say some of the ways you can prevent becoming a victim of property theft is by moving your decorations closer to your home and maybe even put them on the rooftop or balcony.

It’s also helpful to use anchor hooks to secure the decorations.

Authorities say to always put your name on your decorations or leave identifying marks so you can recover the items if police recover them.

If you have home surveillance equipment you can point the camera in the direction of your items to make sure no one is going to steal them.

It’s also to help your fellow neighbors and keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

