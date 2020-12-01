Protect your information when shopping online!

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that the holiday season is in full swing and with more people turning to online shopping, the Laredo Police Department is reminding the community to be extra-vigilant when you are on the inter-web.

When surfing the web for the perfect gift, it’s important to shop at reliable websites and stores.

Before you make any purchases online, make sure that your browsers are up to date to prevent vulnerabilities.

Police say it’s also important to learn how to spot phishing attempts or fraudulent emails and websites.

When in doubt, confirm the website by doing some research of your own and remember if the offer seems too good to be true, it probably isn’t safe.

If you feel that you have been hacked or your information has been exposed, contact your bank to prevent any unauthorized transactions.

