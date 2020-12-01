Take home a loving pet for the holidays!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the holidays just around the corner, what better gift to give than the gift of a loving pet!

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the community that today is Free Adoption Tuesday at the Laredo Animal Care Services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officer Munoz decided to pose for a picture with Pepper the cat and Trixie the dog who are anxiously hoping for a new place to call home for the holidays.

Trixie is a two-and-a-half-year Lab Shepperd mix and weighs 13.4 pounds. Meanwhile, Pepper is just one year old and weighs a little over five pounds.

Both of these pets can be found at LACS.

