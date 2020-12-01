Take home a loving pet for the holidays!

Advertisement

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the community about Free Adoption Tuesday at the Laredo Animal Care Services
Laredo Police reminds community about Free Adoption Tuesdays
Laredo Police reminds community about Free Adoption Tuesdays
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the holidays just around the corner, what better gift to give than the gift of a loving pet!

The Laredo Police Department is reminding the community that today is Free Adoption Tuesday at the Laredo Animal Care Services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officer Munoz decided to pose for a picture with Pepper the cat and Trixie the dog who are anxiously hoping for a new place to call home for the holidays.

Trixie is a two-and-a-half-year Lab Shepperd mix and weighs 13.4 pounds. Meanwhile, Pepper is just one year old and weighs a little over five pounds.

Both of these pets can be found at LACS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

