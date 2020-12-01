Vehicle chase in Freer leads to discovery of undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple law enforcement agencies foiled a human smuggling attempt in Freer.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 when deputies with the Jim Hogg Sheriff’s Office engaged in a chase with a minivan that was traveling north on Highway 16 towards Freer.

Agents with the Hebbronville Station helped assist authorities and were able to successfully bring the vehicle to a halt.

During the investigation, agents discovered that the driver and front passenger were both U.S. Citizens who were transporting seven undocumented individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

The U.S. Citizens were arrested and charged, and the undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.