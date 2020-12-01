Advertisement

Vehicle chase in Freer leads to discovery of undocumented immigrants

During the investigation, authorities determined that two U.S. Citizens were traveling a group of undocumented immigrants into the U.S.
Authorities foil human smuggling attempt near Freer
Authorities foil human smuggling attempt near Freer(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple law enforcement agencies foiled a human smuggling attempt in Freer.

The incident happened on Dec. 1 when deputies with the Jim Hogg Sheriff’s Office engaged in a chase with a minivan that was traveling north on Highway 16 towards Freer.

Agents with the Hebbronville Station helped assist authorities and were able to successfully bring the vehicle to a halt.

During the investigation, agents discovered that the driver and front passenger were both U.S. Citizens who were transporting seven undocumented individuals who were illegally present in the U.S.

The U.S. Citizens were arrested and charged, and the undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino
Federal agent accused of reporting false home invasion
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas
Agents arrest convicted child molester in south Laredo
Remember when in Laredo
Local Facebook group taking Laredoans back in time

Latest News

Texas A&M International University
TAMIU to offer all final exams online
Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Richard "Heatwave" Berler
Heatwave recognized by National Weather Service
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Family of deceased toddler speaks out