Woman’s local jewelry business inspired by late mother

Well, we have a few more as Christmas approaches! We spoke with one woman who has a special reason for going into business, not just for herself, but for someone special to her.

“She would tell me, ‘one day, one day I’m going to have money to open up a store for you. You make all this beautiful jewelry, and it’s just sitting there.’”

A mother’s dream turned into a reality.

“You know what, it was always mom’s dream for us to open up a store, so we’re going to call it Quela’s Dream.”

That’s where Patricia Garza got her inspiration.

She opened her jewelry making business from her home after her mother Quela passed away in December 2019.

Quela always encouraged her daughter to turn her hobby into something more, so garza invested $140, ordered some beads, and that’s how Quela’s Dream began.

“She lived life like it was her last day, so we always say if you want it buy it because it might not be here tomorrow. That’s how we run our business.”

Then the pandemic hit and things got difficult. Through it all, she looked for signs above.

“I would always tell her ‘send me a sign.’ And there were always butterflies. We’d walk outside, and there were always butterflies on our doorstep.”

There were many late nights putting her heart into every piece of jewelry she makes.

“I’m thinking with this long necklace I made, do I put a charm on it? Do I just leave it like that?”

Orders have picked up steadily since September.

She keeps prices affordable because she doesn’t want anyone to have to turn something away if it’s not in their budget.

Earrings are just $2, bracelets just $5, and necklaces $8.

“A lot of people tell me ‘you’re selling yourself short.’ I say ‘I’m paying it forward.’ That’s what I call it. I’m just a mom and pop. I’m a dream that came to be.”

Curbside pickup and shipping are available and you can contact them on Facebook for more pricing under Quela’s Dream.

