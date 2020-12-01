Advertisement

Zapata County confirms 539 positive cases of COVID-19

Death toll remains at ten
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community of Zapata is reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to County Judge Joe Rathmell, the county has received confirmation of 28 additional cases.

Due to a delay in cases, there are some that are not considered active; nevertheless, Zapata has a total of 539 positive cases of COVID-19.

Out of 7,701 tests, 6,684 have come back negative, 478 tests are still pending and 399 residents have been released from isolation.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at ten.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
53-year-old Jorge Eduardo Trevino
Federal agent accused of reporting false home invasion
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
36-year-old Oscar Melgoza-Barajas
Agents arrest convicted child molester in south Laredo
Remember when in Laredo
Local Facebook group taking Laredoans back in time

Latest News

Texas A&M International University
TAMIU to offer all final exams online
Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Richard "Heatwave" Berler
Heatwave recognized by National Weather Service
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Authorities foil human smuggling attempt near Freer
Vehicle chase in Freer leads to discovery of undocumented immigrants