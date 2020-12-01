Zapata County confirms 539 positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community of Zapata is reporting an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to County Judge Joe Rathmell, the county has received confirmation of 28 additional cases.

Due to a delay in cases, there are some that are not considered active; nevertheless, Zapata has a total of 539 positive cases of COVID-19.

Out of 7,701 tests, 6,684 have come back negative, 478 tests are still pending and 399 residents have been released from isolation.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at ten.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.