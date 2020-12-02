Angel Tree Program continues to bring Christmas to children

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local non-profit is taking this Giving Tuesday to ask you in their mission in helping put a smile on the face of a child.

Every year, thousands of kids participate in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

This Tuesday, you can help rescue Christmas for a local child during these hard times.

“It’s a big task, but it’s one we take on because we know children may not get a Christmas if it wasn’t for the Angel Tree Program,” said Captain Rojelio Galabeas.

Now more than ever, children are in need of the joy Christmas morning brings.

For many years, the Angel Tree Program had a home at Mall Del Norte.

Laredoans would stop by the shopping center, pick up a gift tag that included a child’s wish list, shop around for that gift, and then drop it off.

“This year the challenge has been hard because it’s normally in the mall, but this year because of COVID and how its affected the traffic and how many people come and go, it’s made us find alternative ways.”

The application deadline for the program was extended this year as families deal with a heavier financial burden and he says 20% more angels are hoping to get their wishes fulfilled this holiday season.

Galabeas has noticed that this year the Salvation Army has received less support from local businesses that normally adopt angels, but with the new drop off location being at Walmart on NE Bob Bullock Loop, it is helped meet the needs of these angels.

“People right now really know that people are in need so we see the tendency of people giving more this year.”

Anyone wanting to brighten up a child’s day while being safe can also adopt an angel online at salvationarmytexas.Org.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute gifts at the designated location right before the holidays.

