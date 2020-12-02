Bethany House to receive check from Texas Community Bank

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local shelter that provides refuge to hundreds in our local community is getting a huge boost to continue its mission.

This morning at 9 a.m. the Texas Community Bank, a longtime supporter of Bethany House will be presenting a check to the non-profit organization.

With this contribution, Texas Community Bank wishes to support the agency’s shelter and kitchen operations through which many individuals in need are served in our community.

With the cold winter months ahead of us, the shelter is looking to see more people take advantage of their services.

