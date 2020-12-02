CDC shortens quarantine period for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The CDC has shortened the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to the coronavirus.

The agency continues to recommend that people quarantine for two weeks after exposure but has identified two acceptable alternative quarantine periods.

After analyzing research and modeling data, the CDC says individuals can end quarantine after 10 days without a test and no symptoms.

The second option is that quarantine can be discontinued after seven days with a test and no symptoms.

The CDC encourages individuals to continue to monitor for symptoms for 14-days, especially if quarantine was ended early.

The agency also offered guidance for the upcoming holidays, urging people to avoid travel if possible.

