CDC to send 1.5 million vaccines to Texas

Governor Greg Abbott says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be sending nearly one and a half million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Texas this month.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be sending nearly one and a half million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to Texas this month.

He made the announcement on Wednesday.

The vaccines are expected to arrive to the state in the week of December 14th and will be given over to qualifying providers, who will then administer the shots based on the vaccine distribution principles developed by the state’s expert vaccine allocation panel.

More doses will arrive later on in the month and even more in January and further on into 2021.

