City COVID testing kiosks requirements

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we’ve been reporting over the last month, the city’s testing kiosks are providing free tests for the community.

According to the city, the requirements are the same for all testing sites. An appointment is not required but is encouraged, and don’t forget to take your ID.

For now, these are the sites where you can currently get tested:

- The McKendrik, Ochoa, Salinas Branch Library

- Independence Hills Park

- Father McNaboe Park

- the downtown site at the 1100 block of Zaragoza Street.

Testing begins at 9 in the morning and continues through to 6 in the evening.

If you have any questions you can call the coronavirus hotline at (956) 795-4954.

