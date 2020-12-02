COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A normally busy Starbucks in Laredo is visibly quiet Tuesday afternoon.

Long lines are the norm for the popular coffee shop on McPherson and Del Mar, but KGNS noticed things were different.

Viewers called into the Starbucks inquiring why it had closed for the afternoon.

When KGNS called the shop, there was no answer.

A representative from Starbucks answered via email they would “dig in” into the matter.

Eventually, a representative from Starbucks reached out to us an released the following statement:

“After connecting with local leadership for the store, circling back with you here to clarify the situation.

We recently learned that one of our partners (employees) at the store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, and along with those determined to have been in close contact with them, has been self-isolating at home. As soon as we learned of the diagnosis, we quickly activated our protocols and closed the store to initiate a deep cleaning following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities.

The store is set to reopen tomorrow, 12/2, staffed by staffed by partners who did not work in close contact with the infected individual.

For additional background, I’m not sure if you’ve seen this or not, but wanted to point you toward our At a Glance guide – a valuable resource we’re continually updating that has additional information on the elevated cleaning and sanitizing protocols we’ve established as well as what customers should know when visiting our stores. Of course, you’re welcome to pull from or include in any online story, too.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.