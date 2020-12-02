Advertisement

Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds

It’s the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.(Source: Ford, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check out the new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The all-electric ride will go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds. At least, that’s what the folks at Ford say they’re pushing for.

According to the automaker, the test data is based on typical industry methodology.

It’s unusual for an automaker to promote performance figures based on a simulation, but when you’re competing with the Tesla Model Y SUV and Wall Street darling Elon Musk, it seems you’ve got to up your game.

Ford wants the Mustang Mach-E GT to directly compete for Tesla customers, starting late this summer.

Prices for it start at about $43,000, according to the Ford website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks closes for the day
COVID diagnosis closes local Starbucks for a day
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Family of deceased toddler speaks out
Mercado Urbano
Local small business market forced to close shop
Rogelio Morales Jr.
Toddler from Laredo killed in head on collision in San Antonio
37-year-old Hector Ibarra-Balderas
Agents arrest sex offender near south Laredo park

Latest News

Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell discusses priorities when she joins Congress in January
Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) discusses priorities when she joins Congress in Janaury
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
City COVID testing kiosks
City COVID testing kiosks requirements
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
December 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help