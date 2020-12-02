Heatwave recognized by National Weather Service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A member of the KGNS family is getting a big recognition!

Our very own chief meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler is the recipient of the Thomas Jefferson Award from the National Weather Service.

It’s a very prestigious award named after the third president of the United States who kept a very serious series of weather records spanning 40 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the award will be presented in 2021.

