Houston Mayor hints at curfew after video shows large crowd at nightclub

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Houston’s mayor is opening up after several videos surfaced showing a packed nightclub despite the ongoing pandemic and it may lead to a curfew for the city.

Many bars and clubs in the Lonestar State are expected to close after area hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to exceed the state-mandated limited.

Similar conditions can be seen here at home. The video which was taken on Thanksgiving Eve is all too familiar.

Partygoers packed inside Spire Nightclub, having the best of times but it is a sight that worries Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Like all of its events, this Wednesday a night concert was advertised on Spire’s Instagram page.

The attendee who shared the video says the majority of those there were not wearing masks.

Here at home, the hospitalization rate for patients with COVID-19 is still above 15-percent and its obvious situations like these are not helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

Turner says, “Look there are many businesses and managers are doing the right thing, and I want to commend them for that. But at the same time, there are some who simply are ignoring the healthcare precautions, ignoring all of the protocols.”

The venue and others like it have made headlines before.

Back in June, the TABC suspended its liquor license, but only briefly.

Club management has said at that time Spire was a venue, not a bar, and could operate under different rules.

Governor Greg Abbott has reiterated that he has no plans for another shutdown but areas with a high hospitalization could see establishments serving more alcohol than food facing serious changes.

