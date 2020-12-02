Advertisement

Law enforcement shuts down stash house in Rio Bravo

Agents searched a home and found 19 undocumented immigrants hiding behind a plywood board near a storage shed
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Nearly two-dozen undocumented immigrants are found living inside a stash house in Rio Bravo.

The discovery was made on Nov. 30 when agents from the Laredo South Station received a tip from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Margarita Lane.

When agents searched the home, they found 19 individuals hiding behind a plywood board near a storage shed.

All of the people were determined to be from Guatemala and illegally present in the U.S.

Two Mexican Nationals and one U.S. were also suspected of being involved in the smuggling attempt.

